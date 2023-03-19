ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Northwestern College officials are making plans for a spring groundbreaking for a new suite-style women’s residence hall. The 44,500-square-foot facility will include 157 beds and is scheduled for completion by August 2024.

Northwestern built a 70-bed men’s suite-style residence hall, North Suites, in 2011, and President Greg Christy says its popularity helped to encourage leaders to build a similar suite-style hall for women. “We are thrilled to add a fantastic place for female students,” he says.

The new hall will be built just east of North Suites on the northwest end of campus. The building will feature four-person suites and provide plenty of spaces for studying and interacting with other students, including a fireplace. Each floor will have a kitchenette, and the building will include a c-store offering a variety of grocery items, snacks and toiletries on the ground level.

“We’ve put a premium on making sure that the community space provides a very welcoming atmosphere and encourages students to interact with others,” says Christy.

The hall is estimated to cost $13 million, and Northwestern is finalizing fundraising for the project. Hoogendoorn Construction of Canton, South Dakota, will serve as general contractor.

Northwestern is also raising funds for a second phase of renovations to the Bultman Center for Health, Physical Education and Intercollegiate Athletics. That project will provide new locker rooms, coaches’ offices and meeting space for the national championship Red Raider football team and will renovate existing locker rooms to provide space for other teams.