PROGRESS: St. Luke’s College pivots during pandemic to help students

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 pandemic upended the world of higher education. As COVID cases began to surge, and stay-at-home orders began to unfold, colleges sent students home and transitioned to remote instruction. It was during these uncertain times that St. Luke’s College learned how to pivot during the pandemic.
As healthcare professionals became front-line heroes, St. Luke’s College was determined to provide a path for students to complete their course of study and enter the workforce during the ever-changing dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Like so many other educational institutions, St. Luke’s College turned to online-learning in March of 2020 in an effort to keep students, faculty and staff safe. The decision to go online was not without its challenges and many students faced enormous obstacles. This included the stress of moving to an online learning format, the lack of at-home technology, unreliable internet connections, and the loss of in-person interaction with peers and faculty, to name a few.
“As a nurse myself, pivoting is essential to the role, yet there was no preparation for how the pandemic would challenge the healthcare industry and for those of us educating a very needed healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Kendra Ericson, president of St. Luke’s College. “The greatest challenge was how St. Luke’s College would continue student education. If health education was to cease, it would mean a delayed workforce, that every community was desperate for, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
CLINICAL EXPERIENCES
The curriculum required administrators to pivot in many directions to find ways for students to complete their coursework. The college’s healthcare focus necessitates hands-on experiences for students to become successful practitioners. The college worked closely with regulatory and accrediting bodies to ensure that students were able to finish coursework, graduate and enter the workforce.
“When we transitioned to online learning, the direct patient care clinical practice portion was paused, and we had to be creative in delivering virtual clinical experiences to students still enrolled in classes,” said Dr. Lorraine Sacino Murphy, academic dean at St. Luke’s College.
The College pivoted again as clinical experiences resumed in June of 2020. St. Luke’s College and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s hospital partnered to identify safety measures and developed policies and practices to assist in the return to hands-on learning. Additionally, personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and face shields were more readily available. “Clinical is such an important aspect of our healthcare curriculum, that faculty and students were eager to get back into the patient care setting,” Dr. Sacino Murphy said.
NEW WAYS TO ASSIST STUDENTS
To assist students in their transition to online learning, the college purchased additional laptops, as well as Wi-Fi hotspots, and integrated online tutoring and virtual counseling services. In addition to the modified learning experiences, students faced personal obstacles such as the loss of jobs and income due to pandemic closings, childcare issues, and social isolation. Students employed at healthcare facilities were also challenged to meet the additional patient care needs.
“Our students have tackled many challenges including personal, emotional, and economic hardships," Ericson said. "With the loss of jobs and income, we found some students were also struggling with food insecurities.”
The college immediately went to work, raising funds to create a food pantry. Called The College Cupboard, the pantry is now available to help reduce some of the burden facing students. “Our students need the College to support their educational goals and sometimes that means providing a meal for them and their families,” Ericson said.
A NEW NORMAL
Now a year into the pandemic, with the spring 2021 semester underway, new COVID-19 variants are still causing concern, even as vaccinations become available. the college continues to keep its coronavirus cases to a minimum and health and safety measures that were put into place early in the pandemic are still in practice today, including masking requirements, social distancing in the classrooms and labs, and temperature screenings at college entrances.