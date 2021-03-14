PROGRESS: St. Luke’s College pivots during pandemic to help students

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 pandemic upended the world of higher education. As COVID cases began to surge, and stay-at-home orders began to unfold, colleges sent students home and transitioned to remote instruction. It was during these uncertain times that St. Luke’s College learned how to pivot during the pandemic.

As healthcare professionals became front-line heroes, St. Luke’s College was determined to provide a path for students to complete their course of study and enter the workforce during the ever-changing dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like so many other educational institutions, St. Luke’s College turned to online-learning in March of 2020 in an effort to keep students, faculty and staff safe. The decision to go online was not without its challenges and many students faced enormous obstacles. This included the stress of moving to an online learning format, the lack of at-home technology, unreliable internet connections, and the loss of in-person interaction with peers and faculty, to name a few.