PROGRESS: USD students gain access to finance and analytics lab

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A state-of-the-art finance and analytics lab opened last fall at the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business.

The Ellis Finance & Analytics Lab uses Bloomberg Terminals and other software to offer students a collaborative and transformative learning environment.

The lab is equipped with 12 Bloomberg Terminals, 20 laptop computers and cutting-edge analytics software platforms that brings real-world experience into the classroom. Students and faculty now have access to learn and conduct research on the same platform used by the world’s leading banks, corporations and government agencies.

Bloomberg is widely considered the industry standard for finance and business information.

"We work closely with leading employers in the region and across the country and they expect students to be highly literate in data and analytics skills,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the Beacom School of Business. "By providing our students with this learning experience and teaching them the right skills, we give our students a competitive advantage and it allows us to continue to attract top employers to Beacom to recruit our students.”