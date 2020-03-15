PROGRESS: USD students gain access to finance and analytics lab

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A state-of-the-art finance and analytics lab opened last fall at the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business.
The Ellis Finance & Analytics Lab uses Bloomberg Terminals and other software to offer students a collaborative and transformative learning environment.
The lab is equipped with 12 Bloomberg Terminals, 20 laptop computers and cutting-edge analytics software platforms that brings real-world experience into the classroom. Students and faculty now have access to learn and conduct research on the same platform used by the world’s leading banks, corporations and government agencies.
Bloomberg is widely considered the industry standard for finance and business information.
"We work closely with leading employers in the region and across the country and they expect students to be highly literate in data and analytics skills,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the Beacom School of Business. "By providing our students with this learning experience and teaching them the right skills, we give our students a competitive advantage and it allows us to continue to attract top employers to Beacom to recruit our students.”
The lab, which officially opened with the start of fall classes on Aug. 26, is available for business classes, student organizations, faculty research and interdisciplinary research across campus.
Construction of the lab, located on the third floor of Beacom Hall, began in June 2019. The project was made possible with a gift from Gary and Sue Ellis.
"The lab turned out better than Sue and I imagined," Gary Ellis said. "These resources will allow the students of USD to be even more successful in their careers and we are honored to be able to help with that."
“The Ellis family gift affirms USD’s reputation as the leader of business education in South Dakota,” said
USD President Sheila K. Gestring described the gift as transformational for the university.
"Our students can compete with the best of the best, and will know how to use the world’s most sophisticated business and finance technology even before entering their first job," Gestring said.
USD alumnus Gary Ellis and his wife Sue were in attendance for the event.