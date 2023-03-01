School administrators at some of Iowa’s largest school districts would be required to teach a semester-long class under a bill advanced by a three-member House education subcommittee.

The bill provides that school districts containing two or more high schools, three or more middle schools, or four or more elementary schools shall require certain administrators, including school superintendents and building principles, to provide semester-long classroom instruction to students at least once every three years.

Bill sponsor Rep. Robert Henderson, R-Sioux City, said the intent “is to get administrators more acquainted with what’s happening in the classrooms.”

Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny, declined to sign off on the bill, echoing concerns from education groups representing school administrators, teachers, school boards and rural school advocates — all of whom are registered against the bill.

No group is registered in support of the legislation, according to state lobbying records.

Lobbyists for education groups say the bill is logistically problematic, and that there are better ways to get administrators in the classroom through observations and participating alongside teachers in curriculum training and professional development.

Several noted school administrators in Iowa already serve in many roles throughout their district, including teaching classes when a substitute is unavailable, driving a school bus, serving lunch and coaching.

House File 454 is now eligible for consideration by the full committee.

Non-budget and non-tax policy bills must pass out of full committee by a Friday “funnel” deadline to be considered yet this session.