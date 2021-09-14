Proposed maps would alter Northeast Nebraska legislative districts

Under the Democratic plan, Pierce County, which is now part of District 41, would be transferred to District 40, while Rock County would shift into the sprawling District 43.

The Republican version would expand District 40 by adding the northeast corner of Pierce County, and all of Brown and Keya Paha counties.

Five Republicans and four Democrats from the officially nonpartisan Legislature sit on the the legislative redistricting. The GOP plan were presented by committee chair Sen. Lu Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, and the Democratic maps were presented by the vice chair, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.

The committee introduced eight bills -- LB 1 and LB 3, the Republican versions of proposed new congressional and legislative districts. LB 2 and LB 4 represent the Democratic versions of those districts. The other bills cover the remaining political entities, which include the Public Service Commission, the Supreme Court, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and the State Board of Education.

Four additional bills were introduced as "shell bills," which could be used to offer alternative redistricting plans.

The first of three required hearings on the proposed maps were held in Grand Island on Tuesday, with additional meetings to follow in Lincoln on Wednesday and Omaha on Thursday.

