Question of the Week 9/3: Any plans for the Labor Day weekend?

Earl Horlyk
"Having a Labor Day picnic that is so socially distant that I’m the only one who is invited."
Diane Dykes
"Sleep... just sleep. I might do other things but I don't know yet."
Chad Pauling
"Camping, fishing, boating, grilling and trying to somehow convince Mother Nature to keep summer here all winter long!"
Nikki Ahlquist
"I think it will be a quiet weekend. Maybe I'll just hang out with a couple of friends and just chill."
Mason Dockter
"I’ll be on vacation for two weeks beginning Labor Day. Probably I’ll spend a lot of time in Corona (my hometown in South Dakota, not the virus)."
