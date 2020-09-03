Question of the Week 9/3: Any plans for the Labor Day weekend?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Earl Horlyk

"Having a Labor Day picnic that is so socially distant that I’m the only one who is invited."

Diane Dykes

"Sleep... just sleep. I might do other things but I don't know yet."

Chad Pauling

"Camping, fishing, boating, grilling and trying to somehow convince Mother Nature to keep summer here all winter long!"

Nikki Ahlquist

"I think it will be a quiet weekend. Maybe I'll just hang out with a couple of friends and just chill."

Mason Dockter

"I’ll be on vacation for two weeks beginning Labor Day. Probably I’ll spend a lot of time in Corona (my hometown in South Dakota, not the virus)."

