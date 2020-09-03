 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Question of the Week 9/3: Any plans for the Labor Day weekend?
View Comments

Question of the Week 9/3: Any plans for the Labor Day weekend?

Earl Horlyk

"Having a Labor Day picnic that is so socially distant that I’m the only one who is invited."

Diane Dykes

"Sleep... just sleep. I might do other things but I don't know yet."

Chad Pauling

"Camping, fishing, boating, grilling and trying to somehow convince Mother Nature to keep summer here all winter long!"

Nikki Ahlquist

"I think it will be a quiet weekend. Maybe I'll just hang out with a couple of friends and just chill."

Mason Dockter

"I’ll be on vacation for two weeks beginning Labor Day. Probably I’ll spend a lot of time in Corona (my hometown in South Dakota, not the virus)."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News