'What is your favorite treat in the hot weather?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

"Has to be a Blizzard from DQ!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"Dairy Queen’s Peanut Buster Parfait, which probably ranks as the highest caloric dessert ever offered at any fast-food joint. You may feel guilty in the long run but it is awesome in the short term."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Iced tea and lemonade, the notorious “Arnold Palmer," as the drink became known after Arnie let it be known that this was his favorite summer drink. Don’t know how I got hooked on it, definitely not a golfer… but it is my go-to all summer long."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

"Ben & Jerry's ice cream. No specific flavor...I like to try the limited edition ones sometimes, though, and Cherry Garcia is a pretty darn good standard."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Plain iced tea with lemon."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

"I scream for ice cream! Cold Stone left me, sonow I’m having to resort to Novelty Bars."

