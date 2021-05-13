 Skip to main content
Question of the Week
Who is your favorite Disney cartoon character? Which ones are you tired of?

Chad Pauling

"I really like Moana, she’s awesome!"

Earl Horlyk

"Huey, Dewey and Louie were underrated characters, but their uncle Donald Duck was an obnoxious crack-up!"

Mason Dockter

"Mickey Mouse and I go back a long ways."

Nikki Ahlquist

"Goofy is the best! I find all the 'Frozen' characters annoying, except Olaf, or maybe I’m just tired of the movie."

Jaylen Rees

"Goofy is a classic."

