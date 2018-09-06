"What is the one movie you can't live without, and why?"
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"'Goodfellas.' It’s Scorsese at the peak of his powers. 'The Shawshank Redemption' would be a close second."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Pixar’s 'Up' because it makes me happy and, believe it or not, 'Moonstruck' with Cher since it turns a cynic like me into a romantic."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"'To Kill a Mockingbird.' It was voted one of the 50 films you should see by 14, I could not agree more. I was 12 or 13 in an era when Jim Crow still ruled the South when I saw it first. Atticus Finch?! No greater hero. Boo Radley comes close, though."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Cartoons mean more to me than movies – the short, simple plots, and basic colors and shapes are easier for me to understand. Movies have too many characters, too much plot development and too much dialogue. In short, I can’t live without Betty Boop, Elmer Fudd or Popeye the Sailor."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Beyond any other movie, it would have to be 'The Big Lebowski.' The brilliant writing of the Coen Brothers and the flawless acting of every character always makes me go back for more. Every time I watch it, I laugh at different lines...almost like I'm seeing a new movie each time. I bet while you are reading this, you are thinking, 'Yeah,well, that's just, like, your opinion, man.' Oh well, this Dude will abide."