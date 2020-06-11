Question of the week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With everything opening back up, is there anything you’re looking forward to doing this summer?

Earl Horlyk

"Hopefully going to Food Truck Friday in downtown Sioux City. While I’m still a bit iffy about going to a traditional, indoor restaurant, it might be fun to sample some al fresco food instead."

Mason Dockter

"Sitting on my porch drinking iced tea, which I could have done whether or not things were open."

Patrick Rooney

"Live sports… some kind of upgrade from the Cornhole Championships running now… like the NBA which announced they will be back July 31… eventually football, MAYBE?"

Nikki Ahlquist

"Going to the movies and hopefully going on my late summer camping trip to the hills."

Chad Pauling

"So I’m not running out to do much of anything. But I am looking forward to the sun and heat!"

Diane Dykes

"Even though my nose might hate me because of my allergies, I wouldn't mind just sitting outside somewhere and reading a book. Maybe work on my novel. Pack a picnic lunch and just enjoy being outside."

