Question of the Week

What was the most unexpected perk about being stuck at home during the COVID-19 scare?

Chad Pauling

Getting back to "the good old days" has been nice. Also seeing people working on their homes and out for family walks!

Patrick D. M. Rooney

Unexpected???

Seemed pretty close to my normal life… worked at SCJ; Grocery store trips (now with a mask on); worked on the garden; read a little…

I think I discovered I could reach almost all the grandkids by phone… only the 8-year-old, the 7-year-old and the soon to be 6-year-old don’t have phones… so the other 7 are reachable… they are also into group Skyping with each other, and grandma at times…

Nikki Ahlquist

It’s not really unexpected but it’s been nice not having to fill up my car with gas.

Diane Dykes

Frankly I enjoy being at home, even though I do get distracted from time to time. I have background nose and a comfy place to sit. It's also nice to wear sweat pants and leggings while I work.