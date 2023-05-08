QUOTE May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "Problems are not the problem; coping is the problem."Virginia Satir (1916-1988) American psychologist 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sioux City police seeking 14-year-old reported missing Tuesday Heavenly Hope Marie Martin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Missing Sioux City teen found "Heavenly Martin has been located and is safely back with family. We appreciate the SCPD's assistance," a family member of Martin's wrote in a… LETTER: All our representatives in Congress voted to cut our vet benefits Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc… Siouxland News to fill local news slots with 'National Desk' coverage Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill local news time slots with content from its regional and … Sioux City man arrested after high-speed chase Olague got behind the wheel and sped back into Iowa on Military Road, reaching speeds above 100 mph in a 35 mph zone and running several stop …