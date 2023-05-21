QUOTE May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "There is no influence like the influence of habit."Gilbert parker (1862-1932) Canadian politician 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man arrested with 434 fentanyl pills early Thursday morning A plastic baggie with 434 fentanyl pills was found in the man's pocket, according to authorities. In November, the 23-year-old was charged wit… FROM THE EDITOR: Changes ahead in Journal content, distribution Print editions will appear 3 times a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and feature a heftier local section with more investigative work an… Reynolds signs butchery grant bill The law, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Thursday, will allow a butchery with up to 75 employees to take advantage of the the Butchery Innovati… Latest Woodbury County court report Before Judge Roger Sailer Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…