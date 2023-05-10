QUOTE May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit."Harry S. Truman (1884-1972)American president 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular OVG360 names longtime Siouxland resident as new partnerships director OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp… Missing Sioux City teen found "Heavenly Martin has been located and is safely back with family. We appreciate the SCPD's assistance," a family member of Martin's wrote in a… LETTER: All our representatives in Congress voted to cut our vet benefits Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc… Sioux City police seeking 14-year-old reported missing Tuesday Heavenly Hope Marie Martin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Driver killed in Outer Drive crash The driver of the Honda was unconscious at the scene and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. T…