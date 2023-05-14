QUOTE May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?"Milton Berle (1908-2002) American comedian 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular OVG360 names longtime Siouxland resident as new partnerships director OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp… Yankton County crash victims were from Sioux City Per authorities: Highway Patrol attempted to stop a driver traveling more than 100 mph and driving erratically on Highway 50 in Clay County. T… Man wanted in connection with Dakota Dunes murder found in Mexico Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, was arrested Friday evening and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service in Laredo, Texas. Castellanos-Rosale… Sioux City Mayor calls attention to traffic signals that are out of service "What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked during the council comments portion of the C… Siouxland News to fill local news slots with 'National Desk' coverage Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill local news time slots with content from its regional and …