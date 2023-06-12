QUOTE Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "Never deprive someone of hope; it might be all they have."H. Jackson Brown, Jr. (1940) American author 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizen complaints influence Sioux City PD's placement of speed camera kiosks The kiosks spent time in the 3400 block of Military Ave. and the 2900 block of Transit Ave., before moving to their current locations on Linco… Company says it's working to resolve issues at Sioux City cemetery Sioux City's Cindie Gregg chokes up when she thinks about how beautiful Memorial Park Cemetery used to be with its green manicured lawns and w… Iowa could pay millions more than budgeted to help families pay for private school Hundreds more Iowans than anticipated have applied for a new state-funded private school financial assistance program, potentially costing the… Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for sexually abusing girl A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl for more than two years. 10 Northwest Iowa high school baseball players to watch in 2023 With the season entering its fourth week, the Journal today highlights 10 of the top area high school baseball players to watch this year. Fea…