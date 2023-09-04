QUOTE Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "All the measures of the government are directed to the purpose of making the rich richer and the poor poorer." William Henry Harrison (1773 - 1841) U.S. president, military officer 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jason's Frozen Treats, a new spot in Sioux City, has just the thing for what ails you on hot summer days A new business on the north side wants to tackle a pervasive problem in Sioux City: There aren't enough local places to buy frozen treats. Sioux City nurse pleads guilty of stealing fentanyl, other drugs from hospital A former nurse has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing fentanyl and other narcotics from a Sioux City hospital. She faces a possibl… Train derailment, involving multiple ethanol cars, shuts down portion of North Sioux City A train derailment, involving multiple ethanol cars, shut down an area of North Sioux City on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Mai… Mayor Bob Scott running unopposed, 3 running for council as filing for Sioux City elections closes The fall election schedule for Sioux City elections is now set as the candidate filing deadline has come and gone. Fired doctor claims in lawsuit MercyOne blacklisted him Klein said one of the doctors told him they could not hire him because he was on a no-hire list for any company within the Trinity Health netw…