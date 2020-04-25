Racers hope event at Park Jefferson kicks the season off

Wallace believes there will be 20,000 to 30,000 fans who tune in on SpeedShiftTV.

“That will be big. Who would’ve thought that SpeedShiftTV would be hooking up with an independent track,” Wallace said. “I think if anyone wants to do this right now, they have to have a big sponsor to pay the purse because there’s nobody in the stands. There were going to be 700 people times $25 so you lost $17,500. That’s a lot of money.

“So how do you pull this off? You get creative. We are going to look at tonight, the numbers that come in and we will see if it makes sense.”

Normally Rosenboom’s season would’ve started a few weeks ago with his Midget car down in Oklahoma along with races in Nebraska. Whenever Park Jefferson has a sprint car event, Rosenboom usually tries to make the trip from Rock Rapids to Jefferson.

Rosenboom hopes Saturday’s event at Park Jefferson Speedway helps kickstart the racing season.

“Eventually everything has to get back, not because of hobbies but because of livelihoods,” Rosenboom said. “People need to get back to their jobs, get back to their normal lives. If we can flatten the curve, get back to normal life, I think you are going to see a big boost of morale around the country.”

