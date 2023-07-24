SIOUX CITY — It is very common that RAGBRAI riders opt to spend their nights on the property of locals in each host town rather than staying at a campground or in hotel rooms.

Dick and Pat Collins, a Sioux City couple, hosted riders at their home for the third time before the ride began Sunday morning.

The first year the Collinses hosted, the event was still gaining its footing, so nobody really knew about it. On the second occasion, riders worked for the same company as Dick. This year, however, there will be more people at their home than they've ever hosted.

"We always have the best people," said Pat Collins. "We've always lucked out. We have a few more people than we've had before, but I'm telling you, every one of them could be a friend. But really, we've always has a very good experience, and we enjoy it."

This time around, the Collinses will be opening their home to Team Cuisine, a 25-person RAGBRAI riding team based out of Lisle, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Founded in 2004, they are known as Team Cuisine because they travel with three professional chefs who make meals for the riders and each of their hosts along the route.

The chefs do not participate in RAGBRAI themselves. Rather, they show up to the host property before the riders arrive, take over the kitchen and make a 4 to 6-course meal for the team and their hosts.

"We want the host and hostess to be like guests in their own home for one day on us," says John McCabe, the leader of Team Cuisine. "We don't want them to do anything. We want them to sit back, relax, have some drinks and some fun."

Most riders like Team Cuisine are self-sufficient, bringing their own food, water and supplies along the route with them. They don't require much more than space to set up camp and an operating bathroom. The Collinses, however, provided the team with the choice of either staying inside their home or camping in their backyard. They also provided pizza for the team's first dinner.

"All we ask for is floorspace and somewhere to take a shower and do laundry after we're done riding for the day," said McCabe.

This year marks McCabe's 21st RAGBRAI and he expresses that the reason the team keeps coming back is because of the hospitality.

"The people, that's what brings us back every year," said McCabe. "You Iowans are the kindest people in the world, it's just a fact of life.

"Dick and Pat Collins even added a special touch to their stay, filling a kiddie pool full of Missouri River water for the riders to dip their back tires in, a RAGBRAI tradition, before departing Sunday morning.

"Since we're on the north side, they have a way to go to dip their tires," said Dick. "So, I went down yesterday and got about three buckets of Missouri River water. So that way they can put their rear tire in actual Missouri River water instead of going the extra miles downtown."

There is a RAGBRAI housing committee that is dedicated to finding local hosts for riders, but some come across willing hosts by chance. Team Cuisine came into contact with Dick and Pat through their neighbor, who is hosting Team Gourmet, the original group Team Cuisine broke off from.

The two teams decided to join forces in terms of transportation to Sioux City to bring down their overall costs and decided that staying with hosts near each other would be the most convenient way to unload their belongings. So, when the Collinses heard that there was a RAGBRAI team looking for hosts, they jumped on the opportunity.

And once you host Team Cuisine, you become a member for life. They even give their hosts Team Cuisine T-shirts and a bottle of champagne as a token of their gratitude.

"The people are always very welcoming," said Pat. "We welcome them and they welcome us. So, it works both ways."

