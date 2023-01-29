RAGBRAI to begin in Sioux City for first time since 2015

SIOUX CITY -- The 2023 RAGBRAI route begins in Sioux City this summer, for the first time in eight years.

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, in its 50th year, begins July 22 in Sioux City and ends July 29 in Davenport. The route is about 500 miles long, with about 16,549 feet of climb, according to RAGBRAI figures.

Overnight stops on this year's route include Storm Lake; Carroll; Ames; Des Moines; Tama and Toledo (two communities very near each other in Tama County); and Coralville.

RAGBRAI was the brainchild of John Karras and Donald Kaul, two Des Moines Register reporters who in the summer of 1973 were joined by 114 riders for a bicycle trek across the state. In the decades since RAGBRAI has become one of Iowa's premier summertime events; this year's ride is expected to attract 20,000, RAGBRAI organizers said in a press release.

In homage to the 1973 ride, this year's route includes several of the towns riders passed through 50 years ago, including Sioux City, Storm Lake, Ames, Des Moines and Davenport.

The 1973 route included only seven communities, rather than the eight that would become the standard beginning in 1974, and included overnight stops in Fort Dodge and Williamsburg, which are not on the 2023 route. Carroll, Tama-Toledo and Coralville were included to "round out the original towns to make up the eight overnight towns," the RAGBRAI press release said.

Sioux City, which in the years it's made the route has always been the beginning-point of the west-to-east ride, was most recently included in 2015. That was also the most recent year Storm Lake was included; ride organizers had hoped to put Storm Lake on the 2021 route, but the city declined due to COVID-19 concerns and because of a reported lack of places for riders to stay overnight.

The full route, including pass-through towns, will be released in early March, according to the RAGBRAI press release. Registration is open through May 15 at RAGBRAI.com/ragbrai-l-registration.