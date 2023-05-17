Vivek Ramaswamy makes four confirmed guests and counting for Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser.

Ernst announced on social media that the 37-year-old Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur from Ohio will be a special guest at the June 3 motorcycle ride, hog roast and rally.

Ramaswamy is the GOP’s first millennial presidential candidate.

Other guests already announced are former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. Pence has said he’s nearing a decision on a 2024 presidential bid. Both Haley and Elder have either officially launched or announced a bid to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Iowa is set to kick off the Republican presidential nominating process with its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Every potential candidate in the 2024 GOP primary has been invited to the June 3 event.