RANDOLPH, Neb. — A Randolph resident has filed a lawsuit to keep an emotional support dog city leaders say is a pit bull that's prohibited from living within city limits under Randolph's dangerous dog ordinance.

Kandice Cooke says that by ordering her to remove her dog, the Randolph City Council is denying her right to reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and is also violating the Fair Housing Act. She's seeking more than $13.3 million for emotional trauma, mental anguish, time spent challenging the city's ruling and 43 years of medication and therapy expenses if she has to give up her dog.

"My life has been in turmoil ever since I moved here," Cooke said in the lawsuit against the city and city council filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Cooke, who is representing herself, has asked a judge to expedite the case and issue a no-contact order against the city, whose police chief she says has harassed her. Cooke said she's been ticketed four times totaling $400 for violating the city ordinance by continuing to keep the dog.

Cooke said she moved from Minnesota to Randolph on March 22 and the following day went to city hall to set up utility accounts and register her dog, Rufus. Unable to register him without a vaccination record, Cooke returned the following day and said the city clerk notified her of the city's dangerous dog ordinance when she listed Rufus as a pit bull.