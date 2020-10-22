Randy and the Rays finally a group effort in World Series

Meanwhile, the rest of the Rays combined to bat .179 during the AL Division Series and ALCS.

Lowe’s struggles were the most pronounced — and most surprising.

For a lineup that relies on mixing and matching role players rather than a showy list of stars, Lowe is usually an anchor. Lately, he’s just been dead weight.

The 2019 All-Star entered Wednesday batting .107 in the postseason. He had driven in just two runs despite being repeatedly penned into the No. 2 spot by manager Kevin Cash, whose public confidence never wavered.

Lowe rewarded it in Game 2. The left-handed hitter hit a solo shot to left field in the first inning, then went that way again for a two-run drive in the fifth. They were his first opposite-field home runs all season.

“Yeah, those felt really good,” Lowe said. “It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. You know, they’ve been doing so well for the past month, it felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again.”

The Rays say they knew the resurgence was coming.

“He can go quiet for a little while, but he can get as hot as anybody in baseball," Cash said. "Hopefully that’s the trend we’re looking at moving forward.”