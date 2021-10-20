Randy Feenstra to run for second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Hull, Iowa -- Citing the backing of a long list of prominent Iowa Republican elected officials, U.S. Randy Feenstra announced Wednesday he will seek a second term representing the state's 4th Congressional District.

“With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa,” Feenstra said in a statement. "In just our first 10 months in Congress, we’ve restored Iowa’s seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passed needed disaster relief for our farmers, promoted our biofuels, passed legislation to stop the Chinese Communist party from stealing our taxpayer funded research, defended our conservative values and fought against the advance of socialism in America.

"After we defeat Speaker Pelosi in 2022, we will enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment and restore America’s strength around the world."

Feenstra, a Hull Republican, won his first term in 2020 after knocking off veteran Rep. Steve King by 10 points in the GOP primary and capturing 62 percent of the vote against Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

The sprawling District, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa, will have somewhat different boundaries in the 2022 mid-term elections. Due to population losses recorded in the 2020 census, the district will need to expand.

Feenstra launched his re-election campaign before the new boundaries have been finalized. The first redistricting plan drawn by the Legislative Service Agency was rejected by the state Senate. The LSA is scheduled to release its second map on Thursday.

Even with various possible configurations, though, political observers expect the newly-drawn 4th to remain the most Republican of Iowa's four congressional districts, as well as one of the most GOP-friendly in the country.

Feenstra recently announced raising more than $1 million for his re-election campaign, from more than 4,300 contributors. He currently has $630,000 cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

In his announcement Wednesday, Feenstra noted Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Gov. Kim Reynolds, every other Republican statewide elected official, fellow GOP House members Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks and every Republican state representative in the 4th District, have endorsed his campaign.

"I support Randy because we need more selfless, dedicated, and consistent conservative voices like him in Congress," Grassley, who is also seeking re-election in 2022, said in a statement.

"Iowa's farm families know they have a true friend, and strong conservative advocate in Congressman Randy Feenstra," Ernst said in a statement.

Reynolds noted Feenstra, a three-term state senator, "was instrumental in passing our historic tax cuts, balancing the state budget, and creating an unprecedented budget surplus for Iowa."

"Randy is exactly the type of effective, conservative leader we need in Washington DC and I'm proud to endorse him," Reynolds said in a statement.

So far, no Democrat has formally announced a run for the 4th District.

