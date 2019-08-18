WATERLOO -- Both the Morningside men's and women's soccer teams traveled to Waterloo to face Cardinal Stritch on Sunday and both Mustang squads were locked in scoreless draws at halftime during each match.
In the women's match, 17th-ranked Cardinal Stritch scored in the 65th minute. Morningside couldn't get an equalizer as the Mustangs fell to 0-2 on the season with a 1-0 loss.
Maleah Richter made her first career start for Morningside and made four saves in the loss. Merel Kooij tried to get Morningside on the board but all of her four shots on goal were turned away.
In the men's match, seventh-ranked Cardinal Stritch scored a couple of goals in the second half to pick up a 2-0 win over Morningside, which is 1-1 on the season.
Cardinal Stritch had a 9-2 advantage on shots. Morningside goalkeeper Pedro Fernandes had seven saves in the loss, including one on a penalty kick. The Mustangs were held three shots on goal.
Morningside's next matches are on Saturday as the men face South Dakota School of Mines and the women face Black Hills State. Both matches are in Rapid City.