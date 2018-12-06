Rankings

Basketball

Iowa Girls

CLASS 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Newell-Fonda;4-0;1

2. West Hancock;4-0;2

3. Montezuma;5-1;3

4. CAM;4-0;6

5. Seymour;3-0;8

6. Janesville;3-0;9

7. Lynville-Sully;5-1;14

8. North Mahaska;4-1;3

10. AGWSR;2-1;5

11. Clarksville;3-1;11

12. Marquette Catholic;6-1;15

13. Kingsley-Pierson;5-0;NR

14. Westwood;3-1;7

15. Glidden-Ralston;3-0;NR

Dropped out: Exira-EHK (12), Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (13)

CLASS 2A

1. Grundy Center;4-0;1

2. Treynor;4-0;2

3. Central Decatur;3-0;3

4. Cherokee;5-0;4

5. South Central Calhoun;6-0;7

6. Panorama;3-0;9

7. Bellevue;5-0;11

8. Cascade;2-1;5

9. Dike-New Hartford;2-1;6

10. North Linn;4-0;10

11. Van Buren;4-1;8

12. Mediapolis;5-0;13

13. Martensdale-St. Marys;6-0;14

14. Jesup;5-0;NR

15. Van Meter;4-0;NR

Dropped out: Iowa City Regina (12), Maquoketa Valley (15).

CLASS 3A

1. North Polk;4-1;1

2. Clear Lake;3-0;2

3. Osage;3-0;5

4. Red Oak;2-1;3

5. Center Point-Urbana;3-1;4

6. Algona;3-0;6

7. Waukon;2-0;7

8. Roland-Story;3-0;8

9. Okoboji;5-0;9

10. Shenandoah;4-1;10

11. Crestwood;3-1;11

12. Central Lee;5-1;12

13. Iowa Falls-Alden;5-0;15

14. Des Moines Christian;3-2;NR

15. Carroll;4-0;NR

Dropped out: South Tama (12), Davenport Assumption (14).

CLASS 4A

1. Marion;4-0;1

2. North Scott;5-0;2

3. Mason City;3-1;3

4. Grinnell;3-0;4

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-0;5

6. Le Mars;3-0;7

7. Boone;4-0;8

8. Western Dubuque;2-3;6

9. Bishop Heelan;3-0;10

10. Lewis Central;3-0;11

11. Fairfield;3-2;9

12. Knoxville;4-0;12

13. Central DeWitt;4-0;14

14. Waverly-Shell Rock;3-1;15

15. Dallas Center-Grimes;4-1;NR

Dropped out: Denison-Schleswig (13).

CLASS 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley;5-0;4

2. Iowa City High;2-0;3

3. Johnston;5-1;5

4. Waukee;2-1;2

5. Cedar Falls;3-0;6

6. Iowa City West;3-0;7

7. Dowling Catholic;3-2;8

8. Southeast Polk;4-1;1

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;1-2;9

10. Ankeny Centennial;3-2;10

11. Cedar Rapids Washington;3-0;13

12. Pleasant Valley;5-0;NR

13. Ankeny;4-1;NR

14. Des Moines East;3-2;14

15. Ames;3-2;15

Dropped out: Dubuque Hempstead (11), Ottumwa (12).

