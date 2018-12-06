Rankings
Basketball
Iowa Girls
CLASS 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Newell-Fonda;4-0;1
2. West Hancock;4-0;2
3. Montezuma;5-1;3
4. CAM;4-0;6
5. Seymour;3-0;8
6. Janesville;3-0;9
7. Lynville-Sully;5-1;14
8. North Mahaska;4-1;3
10. AGWSR;2-1;5
11. Clarksville;3-1;11
12. Marquette Catholic;6-1;15
13. Kingsley-Pierson;5-0;NR
14. Westwood;3-1;7
15. Glidden-Ralston;3-0;NR
Dropped out: Exira-EHK (12), Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (13)
CLASS 2A
1. Grundy Center;4-0;1
2. Treynor;4-0;2
3. Central Decatur;3-0;3
4. Cherokee;5-0;4
5. South Central Calhoun;6-0;7
6. Panorama;3-0;9
7. Bellevue;5-0;11
8. Cascade;2-1;5
9. Dike-New Hartford;2-1;6
10. North Linn;4-0;10
11. Van Buren;4-1;8
12. Mediapolis;5-0;13
13. Martensdale-St. Marys;6-0;14
14. Jesup;5-0;NR
15. Van Meter;4-0;NR
Dropped out: Iowa City Regina (12), Maquoketa Valley (15).
CLASS 3A
1. North Polk;4-1;1
2. Clear Lake;3-0;2
3. Osage;3-0;5
4. Red Oak;2-1;3
5. Center Point-Urbana;3-1;4
6. Algona;3-0;6
7. Waukon;2-0;7
8. Roland-Story;3-0;8
9. Okoboji;5-0;9
10. Shenandoah;4-1;10
11. Crestwood;3-1;11
12. Central Lee;5-1;12
13. Iowa Falls-Alden;5-0;15
14. Des Moines Christian;3-2;NR
15. Carroll;4-0;NR
Dropped out: South Tama (12), Davenport Assumption (14).
CLASS 4A
1. Marion;4-0;1
2. North Scott;5-0;2
3. Mason City;3-1;3
4. Grinnell;3-0;4
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-0;5
6. Le Mars;3-0;7
7. Boone;4-0;8
8. Western Dubuque;2-3;6
9. Bishop Heelan;3-0;10
10. Lewis Central;3-0;11
11. Fairfield;3-2;9
12. Knoxville;4-0;12
13. Central DeWitt;4-0;14
14. Waverly-Shell Rock;3-1;15
15. Dallas Center-Grimes;4-1;NR
Dropped out: Denison-Schleswig (13).
CLASS 5A
1. West Des Moines Valley;5-0;4
2. Iowa City High;2-0;3
3. Johnston;5-1;5
4. Waukee;2-1;2
5. Cedar Falls;3-0;6
6. Iowa City West;3-0;7
7. Dowling Catholic;3-2;8
8. Southeast Polk;4-1;1
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;1-2;9
10. Ankeny Centennial;3-2;10
11. Cedar Rapids Washington;3-0;13
12. Pleasant Valley;5-0;NR
13. Ankeny;4-1;NR
14. Des Moines East;3-2;14
15. Ames;3-2;15
Dropped out: Dubuque Hempstead (11), Ottumwa (12).