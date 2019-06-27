MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.
One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.
Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.
"That was kind of the motto today at some point. We were like, 'If we're going to play this long of a game, we're going to win the game,'" said Ryan Yarbrough, the eighth reliever and 22nd player used by the Rays during the game that lasted 5:42 after rain delayed the first pitch by 57 minutes.
Yarbrough (7-3) threw three of the 16 scoreless innings logged by Rays relievers to earn the victory. The bullpen that entered the game with a 3.51 ERA, good for third-lowest in the majors, allowed only six hits against 19 strikeouts.
"We're a really tight group, not just teammates but friends. We root for each other so hard," said Adam Kolarek, who pitched the 13th, 14th and 15th. "So I think as each inning kind of passed and each pitcher went in, it was like you want to keep the good outcomes coming."
The Twins had the same vibe going, with their first eight relievers combining to allow two hits over 10 innings. Starter Kyle Gibson joined the club in the 17th inning, his first relief appearance in 170 career games. Then Ryne Harper (3-1) faltered in the 18th, pitching for the third straight game and the sixth time in 10 days.
The Rays loaded the bases with nobody out, just as they did in the 10th against Blake Parker when they failed to score. Díaz hit a medium-depth fly ball with one out to left fielder Luis Arraez, whose strong throw was a little too far up the first-base line for catcher Jason Castro to catch and make the tag before Brandon Lowe's left hand grazed the plate on his head-first slide.
Rays pitchers set a franchise record with 22 strikeouts. This matched their longest game in history, in terms of innings. This was also the most innings played in Target Field's 10-season history. The Twins beat the Boston Red Sox in 17 innings just last week.
The Twins, who were missing three regulars from their lineup to injuries, went without a home run in two straight games for the first time since May 30-31, also against the Rays.
"They're character-building games for sure, and with any team you look for your identity in the way that you're going to play and our guys, they never quit," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We've been kind of spoiled with the way that we've swung the bats this year, and when we have a little run where we don't swing the bats like that, they're easy to point to. These games are tiring."