CHICAGO — Redshirt freshman Tyler Linderbaum has caught on quickly at center for the Iowa football team, moving into a starting spot on the Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart.
Released Thursday at the start of the Big Ten’s annual football kickoff and the first since the beginning of spring football, Linderbaum continued his climb at a position where he took his first snaps during Iowa’s practices leading up to the Outback Bowl last season.
His progress has allowed Cole Banwart to return to a starting assignment at right guard, a role he filled last season.
Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs fill the tackle spots – where Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger remains listed as the back-up to Jackson on the left side – and Landan Paulsen opens at the top of the depth chart at left guard.
The changes provide the Hawkeyes with a starting point when fall camp opens in a little less than two weeks.
Iowa’s depth chart includes a few other changes as well, with redshirt freshman Nico Ragaini joining Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the top row at the Hawkeyes’ three receiver spots.
Jeff Jenkins, a redshirt freshman, is listed as the back-up to Linderbaum at center, while Levi Paulsen moves from the top line to a back-up role at right guard.
The only change on the offensive chart is at receiver, where redshirt freshman Calvin Lockett has moved in as the back-up to Smith.
On defense, Daviyon Nixon now shares a back-up role at tackle with Austin Schulte behind Cedrick Lattimore and Amani Jones is listed as the back-up at right end, reflecting Iowa’s plans to use a three-man front at times.
In the secondary, converted receiver Devonte Young is now the back-up to Geno Stone at strong safety and Kaevon Merriweather is listed as the starter at free safety, a shift among safeties since spring.
Iowa’s kicking race remains that heading into the fall with Caleb Shudak and Keith Duncan now sharing the top line on the depth chart.
The honors: Iowa junior A.J. Epenesa became the seventh Hawkeye in six years to earn a spot on the 10-player Big Ten preseason honors list, selected by a media panel as one of the top five players in the West Division.
The returning all-Big Ten defensive end joined Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in being honored from the West.
In the East, the picks were the Michigan State duo of linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes, the Ohio State tandem of running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young and Penn State defensive end Yetu Gross-Matos.