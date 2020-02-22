REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa, Nebraska gain big home wins

Illinois State (15-10, 7-7 MVC) had four in double digits led by Lexi Wallen's 23 points.

The back-and-forth game featured nine lead changes and nine score ties. The Redbirds led by one at the start of the fourth quarter, and at one point in the game had a 13-point advantage in the second quarter. The Bulldogs fought back to pull within one at halftime, 35-34, and later in the third led by seven.

South Sioux's Makenna Sims played in three minutes, but did not score any points.

UNI 64, BRADLEY 57: Nine Panthers scored in the win, led by Karli Rucker with 16 points. UNI struggled offensively in the first half, hitting just 2-18 from the three-point line, but the Panther defense held Bradley to just 28 points to keep UNI in the game.

The two teams traded leads throughout the first half. The Panthers had leads of 10-3 with 5:45 to play and 12-5 with 3:26 left in the first quarter and held on to a 14-11 lead at the end of the frame. Bradley grabbed the lead in the second quarter with 8:18 to play in the second. Bradley extended the lead to 28-21 at the half.

