REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa, Nebraska gain big home wins

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Makenzie Meyer and McKenna Warnock added 10 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten Conference), who enter the final weekend of the regular season a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Northwestern.
Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions (7-20, 1-15), who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home.
Up 22-16 entering the second quarter, an 18-3 run broke it open and when Iowa closed with a 7-0 surge it was 49-26 at halftime.
NEBRASKA 80, ILLINOIS 58: Sophomore Leigha Brown scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in a explosive first half as the Nebraska women's basketball team rolled to an 80-58 win over Illinois on Senior Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Western Christian High School graduate Ashtyn Veerbeek added a season-high 15 points to help the Huskers score a Big Ten season-best 80 points, including a season-high 56 in the first half. With the victory, Nebraska improved to 17-11 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. Illinois slipped to 11-16 overall and 2-14 in the conference.
Nebraska knocked down a season-high 13 three-pointers, including 11-for-16 long-range shooting in the first half, led by a career-high-matching four threes from Brown in the first half. Senior Hannah Whitish added 12 points on four three-pointers of her own, while adding a game-high seven assists to go along with five rebounds.
Nicea Eliely pitched in nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a strong all-around effort, while fellow senior Grace Mitchell contributed four points. Nebraska's fourth senior, Kristian Hudson also joined Eliely, Mitchell and Whitish as they walked off the floor in the final minute to standing ovations from the more than 5,000 Husker fans in attendance on Senior Day.
DRAKE 87, ILLINOIS STATE 82: The Drake University women's basketball team clinched its sixth-straight 20-win season.
Drake (20-7, 12-3 MVC) had four players finish in double figures led by Sara Rhine who recorded her eighth double-double this season with a game-high 28 points to go with 10 rebounds. Becca Hittner had a balanced game with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Brenni Rose did as well with seven points, six rebounds, and three assists. The three seniors were honored after the home finale win for their outstanding careers at Drake. Also, in double figures were Kierra Collier and Maddie Monahan who each scored 10 points.
Illinois State (15-10, 7-7 MVC) had four in double digits led by Lexi Wallen's 23 points.
The back-and-forth game featured nine lead changes and nine score ties. The Redbirds led by one at the start of the fourth quarter, and at one point in the game had a 13-point advantage in the second quarter. The Bulldogs fought back to pull within one at halftime, 35-34, and later in the third led by seven.
South Sioux's Makenna Sims played in three minutes, but did not score any points.
UNI 64, BRADLEY 57: Nine Panthers scored in the win, led by Karli Rucker with 16 points. UNI struggled offensively in the first half, hitting just 2-18 from the three-point line, but the Panther defense held Bradley to just 28 points to keep UNI in the game.
The two teams traded leads throughout the first half. The Panthers had leads of 10-3 with 5:45 to play and 12-5 with 3:26 left in the first quarter and held on to a 14-11 lead at the end of the frame. Bradley grabbed the lead in the second quarter with 8:18 to play in the second. Bradley extended the lead to 28-21 at the half.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ILLINOIS STATE 57, DRAKE 53: Drake (18-11, 8-8 MVC), which was held to its lowest point total in an MVC game this season, struggled early in the second half to score against Illinois State's (9-19, 4-12 MVC) zone. The Bulldogs shot 32 percent in the second half after converting at a 52 percent clip in the opening half and finished the game shooting 42 percent.
Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 14 points and nine rebounds while Jackson was the only other Bulldog in double-figures with his 12 points.
The Redbirds got 21 points and seven boards from Keith Fisher III and Antonio Reeves added 16 points off the bench, including four three-pointers.