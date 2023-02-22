LE MARS, Iowa - Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic boys basketball teams will square off Saturday for the third time this season. In the rubber match between the two rivals, the winner will earn trip to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's state tournament at stake.

The War Eagle Conference foes advanced to the Class 1A Substate 1 finals with semifinal victories Tuesday night.

No. 7-ranked Remsen St. Mary's beat South O'Brien 68-51, while Gehlen (19-5) outlasted Newell-Fonda 79-77.

Remsen St. Mary's won the first contest with Gehlen 62-50 on Dec. 20. But the Jays handed the Hawks their first loss of the season, 57-51 in the rematch in Remsen on Jan. 10.

The loss snapped the Hawks' 29-game regular season winning streak.

Keaten Bonderson, who scored a game-high 24 points in the Jan. 10 upset win, explored for 40 points in Tuesday night's substate semifinal triller over Newell-Fonda in Cherokee.

The senior guard became just the second Jay in school hstory to hit or exceed that mark in a single game, according to KLEM Sports. In the third quarter, Bonderson also broke Gehlen's 61-year-old single-season scoring record. With 574 points, he bested the previous record of 555 set by Ron Wiltgen in the 1961-62 season, according to KLEM.

The Jays also received double-figure scoring Tuesday night from three more players: Drake DeRocher and Keaton Logan (14) each and Connor Kraft (11).

No individual statistics were immediately available for Newell-Fonda, a qualifer in last year's Class 1A state tournament. The Mustangs end the season 18-5.

Individual statistics also weren't immediately available for Tuesday's Remsen St. Mary's-South O'Brien semifinal contest.

The Remsen St. Mary's vs. Gehlen substate final game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Le Mars High School. The two rivals last met in the substate finals in 2021, with the Hawks prevailing, 41-33.