GRANVILLE — The Class 1A third-ranked Remsen Saint Mary’s High School baseball team went 3-0 at the Spalding Invitational in Granville.

The Hawks (18-2) played two games on Friday and one on Saturday for the tournament’s championship.

Saint Mary’s beat Akron-Westfield 3-2 in nine innings and Unity Christian, 14-2 on Friday before taking down Don Bosco 8-2 in the title game.

Hunter Pick had three RBIs against Unity Christian to lead the team for the game and Isaiah Gerrietts got the win on the mound.

Jaxon Bunkers threw a nine-inning complete game against Akron-Westfield for the win. Cael Ortmann had a double and two RBIs to lead the offense. Gerrietts also drove in a run against Akron-Westfield.

Collin Homan took the mound and was awarded the win against Don Bosco. Bunkers went 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate and Homan drove in two.

SC West 17, Denison-Schlewig 14 (10 inn.): Sioux City West came up with a win in a wild non-conference game at Denison-Schleswig.

West won 17-14 in 10 innings.

Matthew Lafrenz was the winning pitcher for West (4-21). Denison-Schleswig (5-14) had 13 hits and Cody Schulte was 4-for-6 hitting with four RBIs, but the Monarchs fell short of the Wolverines in extras.

Denison-Schleswig scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and force extras. The sides went scoreless for the eighth and ninth, but the Wolverines pushed five runs across in the top of the 10th while Denison-Schleswig could only muster two in the bottom.

SC East splits two in tournament play: The Black Raiders beat Des Moines Lincoln at the Council Bluffs Lincoln tournament by a 15-5 final, but Sioux City East fell to Waukee Northwest, 8-4.

Blake Patino was the winning pitcher for East (16-11) against Lincoln (9-13). He threw five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and four walks. Kason Clayborne had three RBIs for East and Lincoln Colling, Jax Theeler, Logan Cherkas and Bohdy Colling each drove in two.

Waukee Northwest (13-14) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, tacked on two in the second and the Black Raiders couldn’t keep pace from there.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Glenwood 0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton cruised to a win at the Glenwood tournament over the host school by 10-0 final.

SB-L (18-8) also played ADM at Glenwood, but no score was reported.

Against Glenwood (7-8), the Warriors scored two the first, two in the second and four in the third to set the tone for the game.

Softball

SB-L goes 2-0 in tournament play: Class 4A No. 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton won two games in tournament action at Denison High School.

SB-L (19-5) beat Glenwood and took down Logan-Magnolia both by 6-4 finals.

Brooklyn Ocker got the win in the circle against Glenwood as she went four innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

Addison Wheeler, Ocker and Lily Dalperdang each had RBIs versus the Rams.

Against Logan-Magnolia, Regan Herbst was the winning pitcher. Herbst gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks and she struck out six.

Cori Griebel and Elise Evans-Murphy each had two RBIs in the win over Lo-Ma and Wheeler added one.

SB-L lost to MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday night, 7-4.

Keaton Van Kekerix and Addy Leusink each had two RBIs for the Dutch and Lili Fleming and Carolynn Meines each had one.

Heelan, Newell-Fonda compete at Ft. Dodge tourney: Class 1A fourth-ranked Newell-Fonda was able to get a 4-3 win over Bishop Heelan when the teams met at the Doger Invitational in Fort Dodge on Friday, but that came after each side lost in their opener.

Newell-Fonda fell to Ames, 11-4, and Heelan lost to Ankeny, 13-0.

Heelan (8-13) recovered to beat Fort Dodge Saint Edmond, 7-4, and the Crusaders defeated Mid-Prairie 5-4 to win 13th place in the 16-team tournament.

Newell-Fonda went on to win against Atlantic 10-9 and was scheduled to play Winterset in the ninth-place game. No result was reported from that game.