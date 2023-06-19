Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced nearly $150 million in funding for broadband development on Monday, focused on areas with the highest need for high-speed internet.

The latest round of the Empower Rural Broadband Grant Program will make available up to $148,960,000 for qualified broadband projects in underserved areas. Funding for the projects will come from the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“Iowans deserve access to reliable, fast broadband,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Reliable internet connections are needed to live, work, and raise a family. This investment in infrastructure gets us one step closer to providing easy internet access to all Iowans.”

Unlike previous broadband funding opportunities, the grants will be focused on 96 “Broadband Intervention Zones” around the state, areas that have been identified as having a critical need for broadband access. The zones were identified using feedback from dozens of public meetings, the governor’s office said in the press release.

Internet providers can begin applying for state grants on July 14. The state will announce the selected projects in September.

It will be the eighth round of funding through the program seeking to bolster Iowa’s internet speeds in rural areas. The program has awarded more than $350 million in federal and state dollars over the last seven rounds of funding.