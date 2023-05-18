Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 185 into law on Thursday, expanding eligibility for a state fund that provides grants to small butcheries and meat processors.

The law will allow a butchery with up to 75 employees to take advantage of the the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund, increasing the threshold from 50 employees.

State lawmakers devoted $1 million to the fund for the upcoming fiscal year. According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the fund can be used to expand, refurbish or establish a new small-scale meat processing business, custom locker or mobile slaughter unit. Businesses can also use the money to purchase equipment.