DES MOINES — After the Iowa Legislature made back-to-back midyear budget cuts, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday to loosen the purse strings a little with investments in education, mental health care and workforce development.
In her second Condition of the State speech, the Osceola Republican proposed a 2.3 percent increase — $93 million — in state aid to K-12 schools; $20 million to implement the Future Ready Iowa workforce program; a $20 million two-year commitment to building broadband infrastructure; $11 million over two years for mental health care; and doubling rural workforce housing tax credits to $10 million.
“Because of our people and the power of their ingenuity, Iowa is soaring,” she told a joint session of the Senate and House, adding, “The condition of the state is strong.”
In her prepared remarks, Reynolds called for building on the “significant accomplishments” of 2018, “to finish what we started.”
“The time is now to cement Iowa’s status as the best state in the nation,” she said. “The time is now to deliver on the promises we’ve made to Iowans looking for a way up.”
That starts with Future Ready Iowa, which unanimously was approved by lawmakers last year.
“The time is now to invest in Iowans and their future,” she said about the program to identify high-demand jobs like electricians and computer programmers and train Iowans to fill them.
The path to a rewarding career starts early, the governor said, praising innovative teachers and a variety of programs in Iowa K-12 schools — urban and rural, small and large.
“The workforce is continually impacted by innovation and globalization (and) we need an education system that adapts to those changes,” she said.
In addition to the $93 million increase in per-pupil spending, Reynolds asked for $11.2 million for school districts with disproportionate transportation costs and $1 million in funding for STEM — science, technology, engineering and math programs.
That will raise the state’s investment in K-12 education to $3.4 billion or more than 40 percent of the state’s annual general fund budget.
There was no mention in her remarks of funding for regents’ universities or community colleges that took budget cuts last year. Neither did Reynolds mention Medicaid, the other large budget driver, other than to say she had made changes “to ensure that our Medicaid program is sustainable and focused on patient outcomes.”
Reynolds made no mention of expanding gun rights and her only references to tax cuts and abortion restrictions — typical Republican priorities — was in a list of 2018 accomplishments.
The governor called for a pair of constitutional amendments — one to help felons regain their voting rights and the other to protect the rights of crime victims.
“Our constitution takes away the voting rights of anyone convicted of a felony,” Reynolds said. She said she has granted clemency 88 times to restore voting rights. “But I don’t believe that voting rights should be forever stripped, and I don’t believe restoration should be in the hands of a single person.
“I believe Iowans recognize the power of redemption,” she said. “Let’s put this issue in their hands.”
However, in the focus on “second chances and forgiveness,” the governor said, victims’ rights should not be forgotten.
“This year, let’s start the process of enshrining victim’s rights into the Iowa Constitution,” she said. “Like 36 other states have done, let’s send victims a loud and clear message: We will protect you.”
Reynolds also continued her push for rural development. After creating the Empower Rural Iowa initiative last year, she called for funding to accelerate expansion of broadband infrastructure and leverage an additional $120 million in private investment for high-speed internet relied on by businesses, schools, hospitals and even farm machinery.
She also announced the creation of a Center for Rural Revitalization within the Economic Development Authority to “give our Main Streets a road map for success.” One step would be doubling the amount of workforce housing tax credits for rural communities to $10 million through competitive grants so the credits “go to go to those projects that are well planned, not just first in line.”
In addition to setting aside $11 million over two years for mental health care, Reynolds wants funds for four additional psychiatric residencies at the University of Iowa, $3 million to train teachers and nurses to recognize early signs of mental illness and funding for home- and community-based children’s mental health services.
“Creating a comprehensive children’s mental health system will take time. But we can and must take action,” Reynolds said. “The days of merely talking are over.”
The Condition of the State address will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Iowa Public Television.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, legislators will hear the Condition of the Judiciary from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.
Reynolds will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Friday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, which will be the site of an inaugural ball at 7 p.m. A second ball will be at the Scottish Rite Consistory, also at 7 p.m.