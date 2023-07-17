Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will host one-on-one interviews with candidates running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at next month’s Iowa State Fair.

Reynolds’ campaign announced Monday on Fox News that she is inviting all 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls for a “fair-side” chat in the lead-off caucus state.

That includes former President Donald Trump, who took heat from Iowa Republicans last week after criticizing Reynolds, a popular two-term governor.

Trump took aim at Reynolds on Truth Social, taking credit for her 2018 election win and attacking her for remaining neutral in the 2024 primary.

The Republican Party of Iowa announced this month that it will hold its first-in-the-nation Republican presidential caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, kicking off the fight for the GOP presidential nomination.

“The one-on-one style interviews will go beyond just the issues of a presidential campaign and allow fairgoers to see who the candidates really are,” Reynolds’ campaign said in a statement.

The interviews will take place at JR’s South Pork Ranch and will be scheduled throughout the duration of the Iowa State Fair, which runs Aug. 10-20.

Reynolds’ campaign said it has already spoken with a number of presidential candidates and is in the process of finalizing dates.

The “fair-side chats” will be open to fairgoers and media, and a full schedule will be released as the fair draws closer, according to a news release.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host the Presidential Candidates at our world-class Iowa State Fair, showcasing all we have to offer,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These one-on-one ‘Fair-Side Chats’ offer the candidates an incredible opportunity to share their message directly with Iowans. With just six months to go until the Iowa Caucus, it’s crunchtime!”