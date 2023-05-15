Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign a handful of bills on a tour across the state this week, holding public ceremonies to enact laws dealing with fentanyl, child care, vehicle enforcement and butcheries.

Reynolds will hold a fentanyl roundtable in Atlantic on Tuesday, where she will sign House File 595 into law. The bill will hike penalties for manufacturing and selling fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. It will also increase penalties for providing or selling a drug to someone that results in their death, and increase access to opioid antagonists like naloxone, that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Later on Tuesday, Reynolds will sign Senate File 513, which will transfer certain motor vehicle enforcement employees from the Department of Transportation to the Department of Public Safety. The ceremony will take place at the I-80 Weigh Station in Adel.

On Thursday at the Childcare Discovery Center in Fort Dodge, Reynolds plans to sign House File 707. The bill will make more parents eligible for state child care assistance, but require that they work more hours. The bill will bump up the eligibility limit for child care assistance to 160% of the federal poverty line and require recipients to work 32 hours per week, up from 28 hours.

Later on, Reynolds will visit Rutland to sign into law House File 185, which increases eligibility for butchery businesses to participate in the butchery innovation and revitalization program.