Reynolds would make ‘compelling’ VP candidate, Vander Plaats says

JOHNSTON -- If Donald Trump runs for president again in 2024, it will not be with former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate, Bob Vander Plaats believes. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds would make a great running mate, Vander Plaats says.

Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Christian conservative organization The Family Leader, discussed the 2024 Republican presidential primary and those Christian conservative voters Friday during taping of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

Reynolds is expected to run for re-election in 2022, but Vander Plaats suggested she would make a strong running mate for Trump — or whichever Republican presidential candidate secures the party’s nomination in 2024.

“Without question. As a matter of fact, I think she would be a great presidential candidate right now,” Vander Plaats said. “She has a lot of stock across the country of how she has led during COVID, how she has led through the racial unrest and a lot of other things. Iowa in many ways has been a model. I watched her on Laura Ingraham’s (Fox News) show with five different governors and she just stood out.

“So I think Gov. Reynolds — obviously it’s up to her, she’s not going to run for president — but she would make a very compelling VP choice.”