Ricketts easing Nebraska coronavirus restrictions as of May 4; limited reopening of economy

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that restaurants, barber shops and other businesses could being reopening on a limited basis under new health directives he plans to issue for much of Nebraska, including the Omaha area.

The directives also will allow tattoo parlors, barbershops, salons and massage therapists to reopen as long as patrons and the person serving them wear a mask.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve at 50% capacity with parties of no more than six seated with at least six feet between groups. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed People will not be allowed to sit at the bar in a restaurant. Self-serve buffets will not be allowed.

Several health districts in the state are included, but not all.

The governor made the announcement as he provided updates on pandemic-related issues one day after the number of confirmed cases passed 2,000 in Nebraska. The total hit 2,124 and the number of deaths reached 47.

The number of cases in Nebraska continues to climb the state sees outbreaks tied to meatpacking plants. More than 11% of tests now are coming back positive, reflecting the virus' spread. The rate of positive tests was less than 5% in early March.

