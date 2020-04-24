Ricketts easing Nebraska coronavirus restrictions as of May 4; limited reopening of restaurants

LINCOLN, Neb. — Life in parts of northeast Nebraska and other parts of the Cornhusker state will start inching back toward normal on May 4, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday as he unveiled plans to loosen the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Ricketts said he will relax restrictions in 59 counties, including Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston. he loosening list currently does not include Dakota County, which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Also welcoming back diners and other customers early next month will be restaurants and other businesses in the Omaha area.

“We want to tailor this to each region,” Ricketts said at a news conference. “If we don’t have a significant spread of the virus in these communities, the things we are doing are really very incremental.”

The new orders, which will be in effect until May 31, will allow restaurants in chosen counties to reopen their dining rooms but require them to keep crowds at or below half of their rated occupancy. Dining parties would be limited to six people, and buffets would remain closed. Bars would have to keep their dining areas closed.