Riley Moss left off Hawkeyes' depth chart against Purdue

Iowa’s second-ranked football team will likely be without a player who shares the national lead in interceptions when it hosts Purdue on Saturday.

Senior Riley Moss, who injured his left knee while celebrating his fourth interception of the season during last weekend’s win over Penn State, is not listed on the Hawkeye depth chart for the 2:30 p.m. game against the Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium.

Moss suffered the injury after intercepting a Ta’Quan Roberson pass at the Iowa 45-yard line with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the 23-20 victory.

He made a diving catch, rolled, got up, shared a quick celebratory bump with teammate Jack Koerner, spins and then limped on the second of two steps he took before falling to turf.

Moss did not return to the game and was replaced by junior Terry Roberts, who is listed as the starter at right cornerback on the weekly depth chart released by Iowa at midday Monday.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following Saturday’s game he was “optimistic’’ Moss’ injury was not overly severe, adding he expected to be able to better address the situation at his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

Xavior Williams, a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa, is listed as Roberts’ replacement as the second-team left cornerback behind Matt Hankins.

Roberts has recorded nine tackles, intercepted one pass and broken up two more in a reserve role through six games this season while Williams has played in two games, recording three tackles.

They will be tested by a Purdue passing offense which ranks second in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State with its average of 325.4 yards per game through the air.

The Boilermakers were idle last weekend but David Bell leads the conference with an average of 109.8 receiving yards per game. He caught six passes for 120 yards in an Oct. 2 loss to Minnesota after missing a game the previous week against Illinois because of an injury.

Moss has one-fourth of the 16 interceptions the Hawkeyes have recorded during their 6-0 start.

His four interceptions lead the Big Ten and shares the lead nationally among players in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In addition to his picks, Moss is Iowa’s fifth-leading tackler with 23 stops. He has broken up three passes, recorded two tackles for a loss and has recovered one of the four fumbles the Hawkeyes have retrieved this season.

Eye on the future: Iowa welcomed more than 80 recruits to campus for Saturday’s game, one of the biggest single-game recruiting days the Hawkeyes have hosted.

The group included players who have committed to the Hawkeyes as well s prospects still working toward reaching college decisions.

A pair of Quad-City area high school juniors, defensive lineman Andrew DePaepe of Pleasant Valley and offensive lineman Charles Jagusah of Rock Island Alleman, were among the recruits scheduled to attend.

Farm friendly: Iowa celebrated its 10th America Needs Farmers Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Former Hawkeye offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, who retired from a 13-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, was recognized on the field with his family as the ninth former Iowa player to be named to the ANF Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium.

Kale’s day: Saturday’s Hawkeye Kid Captain was 11-year-old Kale Schmidt of Goose Lake, Iowa, located just outside of Clinton.

Schmidt was recognized at midfield at Kinnick Stadium prior to the start of the game.

He completed chemotherapy at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2016 and marked five years as cancer free this summer.

Schmidt has underwent treatment for a bilateral Wilms tumor, a rare form of cancer with tumors in both kidneys, and Burkitt lymphoma, a rare but highly-aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, at the Iowa facility.

