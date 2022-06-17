What a beautiful boy!!! He’s friendly fun sits and takes treats nice and loves to run zoomies. He’s playful snd... View on PetFinder
A complaint filed Thursday in Dakota County Court contains 37 charges against Douglas Bras and an amended complaint filed Thursday against Shara Bras added 35 charges.
“Dan, I sat here and I have watched you for the last year now and I feel you are unfit for the title of president,” Eastman said.
The business blamed fire damage, supply chain issues and labor shortages for delaying its opening until June 18.
A local billiards team that competes through the River City Amusement pool league, Loose Change conquered a bracket that consisted of over 300 teams from across the globe. Groups from across Canada, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and the Bahamas traveled to Las Vegas to compete.
The Sioux City school board has confirmed Angela Bemus' appointment to serve as the district's new associate superintendent, despite questions raised by some board members about the selection process.
Tornadoes were confirmed in York and Cass counties, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes in Nebraska was instead the result of straight-line winds.
Charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, Neubaum, 19, waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Zach Hindman presided over his three-day trial in December.
Sioux City Police say Dolerean N. Wade was located at a residence on the 500 block of Ninth St. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland for treatment and later died.
Davis told Echter the 19-month-old girl, the daughter of his girlfriend, Shannon Myers, often cried after being picked up from daycare.
