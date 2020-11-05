Rocky Lombardi eager for chance to play against Hawkeyes

To suggest that Rocky Lombardi is looking forward to Saturday’s football game is an understatement.
The Michigan State quarterback who threw for nearly 6,000 yards on the football field and dominated on the wrestling mat during his prep career at West Des Moines Valley has been looking forward to visiting Kinnick Stadium for years.
“This is a real homecoming for me,’’ Lombardi said Monday about getting the chance to face Iowa in an 11 a.m. game.
“I’ve had this game circled since I committed here my junior year of high school. It will be real emotional for me, but yet it’s just another game and I have to prepare for it just like any other game.’’
Lombardi welcomes the chance to have a number of family members in attendance.
With three younger sisters playing high school volleyball – all three played for Valley in the Iowa state tourney this week in Cedar Rapids – his mother Kari rarely gets to watch her son compete in person but all of the family will get a chance to watch from the stands at Kinnick on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a really special day,’’ Lombardi said.
Lombardi was regarded as one of the top football prospects in Iowa high schools in the Class of 2017 and Iowa was among the schools who recruited him, offering him a scholarship as a safety.
Michigan State and Lombardi had other ideas, believing his home was at quarterback at the collegiate level.
That led Lombardi to East Lansing, where the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior will look to add to his collection of back-to-back 300-yard passing performances in an 11 a.m. match-up against the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
“He’s a good quarterback, has a good arm and while he doesn’t run it a lot, he has the ability to run the ball,’’ Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said. “He’s a little like the Northwestern quarterback we saw last week (Peyton Ramsey) so we have seen a similar guy.’’
Lombardi emerged as Michigan State’s starter during preseason camp, building off experience he gained two years ago while starting three games as a redshirt freshman in place of injured Brian Lewerke.
He has thrown three touchdown passes in each of Michigan State’s first two games, including a 17-of-32 effort for 323 yards in last Saturday’s 27-24 victory at Michigan.
The effort followed a 31-of-43 start that covered 319 yards in the Spartans’ season-opening 38-27 loss to Rutgers.
The difference between the two outings was in how clean Michigan State played against its instate rival. After being intercepted twice among a collection of seven turnovers against the Scarlet Knights, Lombardi orchestrated a turnover-free offensive effort against the Wolverines.
“People gave us a lot of crap for how we played in week one, but if you go back and look at the tape, really offensively I felt good about how we played except for the turnovers,’’ Lombardi said. “When we execute, when we hold onto the ball, we can do big things.’’
Lombardi is working with a group of three receivers in Jayden Reed, Ricky White and Jalen Nailor who have combined for 29 receptions and each rank in the top 13 in the Big Ten in catches two weeks into the season.
They’ve helped Michigan State create some explosive plays.
After having just five completions of 40 yards or more all of last season, the Spartans have had four plays go for 40-plus yards during their 1-1 start and Lombardi currently ranks second among Big Ten quarterbacks with 321 passing yards per game.
“The big plays they’re making in the passing game, quarterbacks, receivers having a big day, that was really the story of the (Michigan) game,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That really gave them a chance to be victorious. Great effort. We have a big challenge on our hands.’’
Ferentz said Lombardi seems to have grown into the role he now fills after completing just 44.2 percent of his 154 passes while seeing action in eight games in 2018.
“Rocky is a tremendous young player, tremendous young person. He was an outstanding competitor in a couple of sports in high school. We knew about him and tried to recruit him and he’s done a great job up there,’’ Ferentz said.
“He played pretty extensively a couple years ago when their starter was hurt, and like most players he is a better play now than he was two years ago.’’
Lombardi sees that as well.
“When I watch myself from my freshman year now, I sometimes cringe, seeing how I could have done so much better,’’ Lombardi said. “I can still be better. That’s where I’m at now, continuing to work and improve and see where it can lead.’’
That work continues this week.
“When I watch tape, I see things Iowa doing that they’ve been doing for 15 years to be a good team,’’ Lombardi said. “It’s going to be tough because on defense, their guys know where to be, they know their assignments and they’re not going to make mistakes. … I know their record doesn’t show it, but they have good players and they will be tough to beat.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!