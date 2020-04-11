Roster upheaval is nothing new for Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's roster revamp is nearly complete, with the Husker men's basketball team needing to add one more player to fill out its allotted 13 scholarships.

The revamp won't be as dramatic as last season, though nothing will likely approach that spring's upheaval that led to 11 new scholarships and three new walk-ons added to the program in the first month or so of NU's new coach being on the job.

But there's still plenty of change.

Three players — Dachon Burke, Jervay Green and Cam Mack — have entered the transfer portal since NU's season ended. A fourth, freshman Samari Curtis, left the team midseason.

Nothing to be worried about, Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih said.

"We knew, when we got here Year 1, that we were going to have roster turnover. Because you’re just doing your best to put together a team that can go out and compete," Abdelmassih said. "So nothing that’s happened has shocked us, certainly. We’re all prepared for it.

"And I think in a situation like this, being prepared and realistic has certainly helped us in identifying players that we know there’s relationships with."