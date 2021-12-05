Rotary Club of Sioux City honors first three students of the month

SIOUX CITY -- The Rotary Club of Sioux City has named its first three students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.

North High senior Will Lohr was named the September Student of the Month. He was honored during the club's meeting on Sept. 13 at the Convention Center.

West High senior Kenny Lam was named the October student of the Month. He was honored during the club's Oct. 11 meeting.

East High senior Alexis Bader was named the November Student of the Month. She was honored during the club's Nov. 15 meeting.

Lohr is the North High Student Council President, captain of the cross country team and clarinet section leader in the marching band, and is also active in swimming, track & field, and National Honor Society. He is the son of Beverly and Peter Lohr of Sioux City.

Lam ranks first in his class at West, with a 4.4 GPA. He was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, a Boys State attendee, and received first place in the math event at the SMART competition. He is active in Student Council, National Honor Society, tennis, soccer and Quiz Bowl. He is the son of Mai-Trang Doan Nguyen and Tien Kim Lam of Sioux City.

Bader has received the Raiders of Character Award at East and the Distinguished Honor Award. She is a member of National Honor Society, March for Our lives and Environmental Club, and president of Stamp Out Stigma. She is the daughter of Clayton and Leah Bader of Sioux City.

Each month, the Rotary Club honors a student from East, North, West, Bishop Heelan or Siouxland Christian. All of the monthly recipients return to a club meeting in the spring for a final presentation. Club members then vote on the Student of the Year.

