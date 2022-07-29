This is Ru, she’s a spunky 8-month-old brindle puppy. She is potty trained and kennel trained but if she had... View on PetFinder
Ru
Five-plus years in federal prison for Sioux City woman who pled guilty to selling more than 20 pounds of meth
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the USPS from a supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash.
The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Eliot Stowe for the 2018 bludgeoning death of his grandmother. The court also denied a new trial for Jay Lee Neubaum, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in May 2021
Some kids with guns were waiting for him, she said. If he wanted, she'd help him leave through the emergency exit at the back of the building or call police for protection.
Ex-mobile home park manager in Sioux City gets five years probation for stealing rental payments, ordered to pay $28,082
In her guilty plea, Corio admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the mobile home park, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.
MAQUOKETA — A 9-year-old boy survived the attack that killed three members of his family Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
The three members of a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time, officials confirmed Monday.
A federal jury on Thursday found a partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm not guilty of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fraudulent information to IRS auditors.
Anthony Medina is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation.