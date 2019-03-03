CARBONDALE, Ill. – Karli Rucker scored a career-high 28 points including six made three-pointers to lead UNI to a 76-67 win over Southern Illinois in the final road game of the regular season Sunday.
The Panthers took a 4-0 lead with back-to-back buckets from Rucker to start the game and never looked back. UNI led 17-11 after the first quarter and 32-26 at the half. Rucker's 28 points tops her previous best of 25 which happened twice on Nov. 9 against Delaware and on Feb. 15 against Drake. Her six three-pointers made is a career-high.
Rucker scored 16 of her 26 after the break and spurred the Panthers to a 44-point second half. Rucker has now scored 20 or more points in seven games this season.
The Panthers closed out the nine-point win after going 12-12 from the free throw line in the final 2:06 of the game. The Panthers were 22-23 from the free throw line. It is the third time this season that the Panthers made 20 or more free throws.
Taylor Hagen and Mikaela Morgan also scored in double figures. Hagen was 5-of-8 from the field for 13 points while Morgan went 8-of-8 from the free throw line en route to 10 points. Rose Simon-Ressler returned to the lineup for the first time since going down with an injury on Jan. 11 against Valpo. She scored two points in limited action during her return.
UNI was 22-of-46 (47.8 percent) from the field and 10-of-24 (41.7 percent) from the three-point line. The Panthers were also 22-of-23 (95.7 percent) from the free throw line.
With the win, UNI is 18-10 overall and 11-5 in Missouri Valley play, a game ahead of Bradley. The Panthers face the Braves Thursday in the second to last regular season game of the year.
The Panthers host a pair of games at the McLeod Center to close out the regular season. Currently sitting at No. 3 in the standings, the Panthers host No. 4 Bradley Thursday at 7 p.m. and No. 4 Illinois State Saturday at 2 p.m. for senior day.