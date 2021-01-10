Ryan Kisor plays trumpet during a rehearsal with the Morningside College Jazz Ensemble prior to the college's Fall Jazz Concert in Eppley Auditorium in Sioux City on Nov. 1, 2011.
Trumpeter Ryan Kisor has been a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1994. He has also released several albums.
