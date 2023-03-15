Dakota Valley begins defense of its state championship, while one of their rivals, Elk Point-Jefferson, seeks its first state title as the South Dakota Class A boys state basketball tournament gets underway Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. For complete results from both area teams throughout the tournment, check out The Journal in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com, starting Thursday afternoon.

DAKOTA VALLEY

Nickname: Panthers

Conference: Dakota XII

Season record: 23-0

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (champion)

2023 Class A tournament seed: 1

1st game at state: No. 8 seed Hot Springs (19-4) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday

Leading scorer: Isaac Bruns, 26.5 ppg

Leading rebounder: Bruns, 9.4 ppg

Assist leader: Randy Rosenquist, 8.8 apg

Notes: Dakota Valley captured the school's first state championship with a 82-65 victory over Sioux Valley in the Class A finals last season. The Panthers enter this year's tournament on a 50-game winning streak, a record for any class in South Dakota. The team's last loss was to Sioux Valley, 62-57, in the 2021 state semifinals.

The Panthers went undefeated for a second straight regular season, despite playing a brutal schedule that included fellow Class A state qualifers Sioux Valley, Sioux Falls Christian and Elk Point-Jefferson. Dakota Valley's resume also includes Western Christian (runnerup in Iowa Class 2A); Hartington Cedar Catholic (third place in Nebraska Class C2) and Minneapolis North Community (a sectional semifinalist in Minnesota Class 5AA).

Shooting guard Isaac Bruns, the reigning S.D. Class Player of the Year, leads the state in scoring with a 26.5 points per game and ranks fifth in rebounding with 9.4 boards per game. The University of South Dakota recruit passed his older brother Paul on the school's all-time scoring list in the team's Round of 16 win over Miller.

Point guard Randy Rosenquist, a returning First Team All-State honoree, leads the state in assists with an average of 8.8 per game and ranks fifth in steals with 3.5 per contest. Rosenquist, who committed this week to play for Dakota Wesleyan next season, also averages 13.8 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

The Panthers' potent starting five also includes junior forward Jaxon Wingert (15.2 ppg and 6.7 rpg; senior guard Jaxon Hennies (8.7 ppg and 2.6 apg) and senior guard Sam Faldmo (4.1 ppg and 2.9 rpg). Wingert ranks 18th in the state in scoring. Senior Sam Kleis, son of head coach Jason Kleis, and sophomore Luke Bruns, Isacc Bruns' younger brother, are first off the bench.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON

Nickname: Huskies

Conference: Dakota XII

Season record: 17-5

Last state tournament appearance: 2010

2023 Class A tournament seed: 7

1st game at state: No. 2 seed St. Thomas More (20-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday

Leading scorer: Easton Kempf, 14 ppg

Leading rebounder: Kempf, 6.8 rpg

Assist leader: Garrett Merkley, 2.7 apg

NOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson is making its first state tournament appearance since 2010 and just the third in school history, the first coming in 2004. Prior to consolidating with Jefferson, Elk Point finished runner-up in the Class B tournament in 1978. Jefferson qualified for state in 1917.

Two of Elk Point Jefferson's five losses this season came against other Class A state qualifiers. The Huskies lost to No. 3 seed Sioux Falls 69-51 in December and top-ranked Dakota Valley 80-63 in February. EP-J 's other losses were to Dakota XII rivals Dell Rapids, Lennox and Tea Area. The Huskies beat Class B state qualifer Viborg-Hurley, 59-53.

Easton Kempf, a 6-foot-5-inch senior forward, leads the Huskies in scoring and rebounding, with averages of 14 points and 6.8 boards per game. The Huskies' balanced scoring attack features four other players averaging over seven points per game: senior guard Jakob Scarmon (9.9); senior forward Chace Fornia (8.7); junior center Evan Fornia (8.2); and senior guard Devon Schmitz (7.7).

Three Huskies are shooting above 34% from three-point range. Kempf leads at 41.9% on 31-of-74 from beyond the arc, with Schmitz next at 37.7%, on 29-of-77.

Evan Fornia, a 6-foot-6 inch center, leads the team in blocks with 17. His older brother Chace, a 6-foot-4-inch forward, is the team's second-leading rebounder with 5.4 per contest.

The Huskies are seeking not only their first state basketball championship, but also looking to record a rare double-double by winning basketball and football championships in the same school year. All but three of the players on the roster also were on the Huskies’ football team, which captured the school’s first state title with a 21-14 over defending champion Winner. Jakob Scarmon intercepted a pass late in the game to preserve the win and Chace Fornia was named the game's Most Outstanding Lineman.