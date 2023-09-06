VERMILION, S.D. -- Several members of the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be participating in a "Boogie & Bid" benefit from 2 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Armory, 603 Princeton St.

Proceeds will go towards medical expenses for Deb McNary, a Vermillion woman who has faced many setbacks after being t-boned by a semi in an October 2022 accident.

There will be a silent auction from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 as well as kids activities from 2 to 5 p.m.

Live music will begin with the Rusty Buckets Band's Classic Country and Variety Dance Band at 2 p.m. Award-wining singer/songwriter Deach Koch will take the stage at 3 p.m., with "Just Friends," a popular Vermillion-based band playing at 3:45 p.m.

Rounding out the afternoon will be South Dakota County Music Hall of Famers Elaine Peacock and Isabel Trobaugh performing country and gospel music at 4:30 p.m.

Following a catered dinner will be a high-energy concert by the Sioux Falls-based Mogen's Heroes, whose members consists of South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Hall of Fame inductees. They will take the stage at 7 p.m.