s dakota sb JOURNAL STAFF Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABERDEEN, S.D. —at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 262 Dakota Dunes Tyson office workers opt not to move, will lose jobs According to a notice and an attached letter from the company, approximately 262 Tyson workers at the Dakota Dunes office will have their empl… KTIV adds former KMEG/KPTH meteorologist and storm chaser On Friday, KTIV announced it had added another former KMEG/KPTH employee to its news team. Sioux City's Global Foods Processing to lay off 92 workers More than 90 employees will lose their jobs in June when a Sioux City ham deboning plant closes its doors. Global Foods’ current plant is one … Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again Hollywood actor Al Pacino is set to become a father again at the age of 83, with his 29-year old partner Noor Alfallah expecting a child, acco… After more than a day, woman discovered and rescued from partially collapsed building Firefighters rescued Lisa Brooks out of a fourth-story window after more than a day since the Davenport apartment building partially collapsed.